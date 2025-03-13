The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Holdings Increased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Stephens Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.8 %

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $535.61 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $167.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $614.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $566.43. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $383.41 and a twelve month high of $672.19.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $3.74. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.48 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $550.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $690.00 to $660.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $713.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $736.00 to $782.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.69.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Kevin R. Johnson purchased 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $619.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,485,648.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,400 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,648. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.01, for a total transaction of $1,275,338.34. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,349.55. This represents a 23.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,925 shares of company stock worth $12,630,683 in the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

