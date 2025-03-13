EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 788 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,087,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3,291.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 83.2% during the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 140.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of VONG opened at $94.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.77. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $81.08 and a 12 month high of $107.97.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.1378 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

