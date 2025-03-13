EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,527 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF worth $2,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dunhill Financial LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $36,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 23.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $152,000.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VNLA opened at $49.00 on Thursday. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52-week low of $48.11 and a 52-week high of $49.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.98.

Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF Profile

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

