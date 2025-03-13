argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Rating Increased to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of argenx from $650.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, February 28th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 target price (up from $660.00) on shares of argenx in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of argenx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $697.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of argenx from $620.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $687.00.

NASDAQ ARGX opened at $591.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $639.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $595.30. The stock has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a PE ratio of -672.10 and a beta of 0.59. argenx has a 12 month low of $349.86 and a 12 month high of $678.21.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.60. argenx had a negative net margin of 2.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.45%. The company had revenue of $761.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $678.52 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that argenx will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of argenx by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of argenx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in argenx by 369.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in argenx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in argenx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 60.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren’s syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

