EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.63 Million Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $1,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AGF Management Ltd. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 313,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,410,000 after acquiring an additional 9,745 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $731,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $6,254,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,267,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,751,000 after acquiring an additional 149,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mainstream Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Price Performance

Shares of EMXC stock opened at $55.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.11. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a one year low of $53.97 and a one year high of $63.25.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.9999 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

