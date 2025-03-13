EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,794 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Life Planners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, MGB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000.

Shares of QUAL opened at $171.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.54 billion, a PE ratio of 28.36 and a beta of 1.04. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $154.17 and a 1-year high of $187.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $180.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $180.51.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

