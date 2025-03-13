Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Redfin Call Options (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 20,244 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 24% compared to the average daily volume of 16,336 call options.
Redfin Stock Up 6.4 %
RDFN opened at $10.38 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.42. Redfin has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $15.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 2.90.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Redfin news, insider Christian John Taubman sold 16,333 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total value of $137,850.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,053.04. This represents a 18.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research firms have weighed in on RDFN. Zelman & Associates raised Redfin to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $7.25 target price on shares of Redfin in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Redfin from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Redfin from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Redfin from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Redfin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.48.
Get Our Latest Research Report on RDFN
About Redfin
Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; and originates and sells mortgages.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Redfin
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Ramaco Resources Pins Hopes on Coal’s Untapped Potential
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.