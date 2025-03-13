17,034 Shares in ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL) Purchased by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Gold (NYSEARCA:UGL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,592,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.58% of ProShares Ultra Gold at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Gold by 221.3% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 89,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,320,000 after purchasing an additional 61,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Gold in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,596,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Ultra Gold by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 7,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Gold in the 4th quarter worth about $320,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000.

ProShares Ultra Gold Stock Performance

UGL opened at $113.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.25. ProShares Ultra Gold has a 52-week low of $67.80 and a 52-week high of $115.75.

About ProShares Ultra Gold

ProShares Ultra Gold (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance. The Fund generally invests in financial instruments as a substitute for investing directly in a commodity or currency in order to gain exposure to the commodity index, commodity or currency.

