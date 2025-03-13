EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,869 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $1,812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SWAN Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

NASDAQ:IUSB opened at $45.75 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 0.15. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $44.21 and a twelve month high of $47.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.95.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1553 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

