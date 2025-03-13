Amundi Boosts Holdings in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Amundi boosted its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 106.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 819,961 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 423,249 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned about 0.59% of Hasbro worth $46,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HAS. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 28,552.6% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,789,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,967,000 after buying an additional 2,779,877 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,485,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,068,000 after buying an additional 426,130 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,189,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,522,000 after buying an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 9,806.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,320,000 after buying an additional 989,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 804,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,210,000 after buying an additional 97,039 shares during the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HAS shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Hasbro from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price (down previously from $88.00) on shares of Hasbro in a report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Hasbro from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.22.

Hasbro Price Performance

Shares of Hasbro stock opened at $61.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.51. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.47 and a 12-month high of $73.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.14.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Hasbro had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 47.93%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

Hasbro Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.82%.

Hasbro Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.