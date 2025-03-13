DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) Shares Bought by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DTM. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in DT Midstream in the third quarter valued at $666,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of DT Midstream by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in DT Midstream by 151.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,918,000 after buying an additional 68,350 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in DT Midstream by 33.5% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the period. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DTM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $109.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $118.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $106.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on DT Midstream in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

DT Midstream Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of DT Midstream stock opened at $93.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.80. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.16 and a 52-week high of $114.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

DT Midstream Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a boost from DT Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 91.11%.

Insider Transactions at DT Midstream

In other DT Midstream news, Director Robert C. Skaggs, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.92 per share, for a total transaction of $86,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,653 shares in the company, valued at $3,359,718.76. This represents a 2.66 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders acquired 1,170 shares of company stock valued at $103,357. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Profile

(Free Report)

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.