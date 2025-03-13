Amundi Raises Position in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 855,761 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,544 shares during the quarter. Amundi owned 0.05% of Brookfield worth $49,959,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,178,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,585,000 after buying an additional 823,428 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Brookfield by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,736,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,783,000 after acquiring an additional 2,818,716 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Brookfield by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 11,512,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,383,000 after acquiring an additional 196,790 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Brookfield by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,851,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield by 10.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,029,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,670,000 after purchasing an additional 591,757 shares during the period. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BN shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on Brookfield from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Brookfield in a report on Friday, November 15th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Brookfield from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

BN stock opened at $50.33 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $57.82 and its 200 day moving average is $55.84. The firm has a market cap of $82.85 billion, a PE ratio of 167.77 and a beta of 1.65. Brookfield Co. has a one year low of $38.18 and a one year high of $62.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.13. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 0.75%. On average, research analysts forecast that Brookfield Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. Brookfield’s payout ratio is 120.00%.

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

