Larson Financial Group LLC Has $47,000 Stock Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 1,873.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of XHB. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,362,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 212,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,185,000 after buying an additional 75,244 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 2,386.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,916,000 after acquiring an additional 60,998 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 143.9% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 82,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,327,000 after acquiring an additional 48,910 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,030,000.

Shares of XHB opened at $98.01 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12 month low of $96.51 and a 12 month high of $126.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.29.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

