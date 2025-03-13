Larson Financial Group LLC Has $50,000 Stock Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:PALL – Free Report) by 516.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PALL. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,168,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,689,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,031,000. SMART Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PALL opened at $86.95 on Thursday. Aberdeen Standard Physical Palladium Shares ETF has a twelve month low of $77.52 and a twelve month high of $113.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $87.69 and its 200 day moving average is $90.81.

ETFS Physical Palladium Shares (the Fund) is designed to offer investors a simple, cost-efficient and secure way to access the precious metals market. The Fund focuses on providing investors with a return equivalent to movements in the palladium spot price less fees. The Fund is issued by ETFS Palladium Trust (the Trust).

