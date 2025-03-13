EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUSB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,913,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,558,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,803 shares during the last quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 4,730.1% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 728,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,152,000 after buying an additional 713,486 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,224,000. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $8,976,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 32.4% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 550,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,467,000 after buying an additional 134,822 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BATS:VUSB opened at $49.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.72 and its 200-day moving average is $49.74.

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.1866 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

