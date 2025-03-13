Claude J.S. Schimper Sells 20,000 Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K) Stock

Kinross Gold Co. (TSE:K – Get Free Report) (NYSE:KGC) Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 20,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.86, for a total transaction of C$317,156.00.

Claude J.S. Schimper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 3rd, Claude J.S. Schimper sold 10,000 shares of Kinross Gold stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.63, for a total transaction of C$156,300.00.

Kinross Gold Price Performance

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at C$15.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.20. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52 week low of C$7.40 and a 52 week high of C$17.63. The stock has a market cap of C$13.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.24.

Kinross Gold Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.84%.

Separately, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$17.10.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold is a Canada-based senior gold producer, producing roughly 2.4 million gold equivalent ounces in 2020. The company had 30 million ounces of proven and probable gold reserves and 59 million ounces of silver reserves at the end of 2020. It operates mines and focuses its greenfield and brownfield exploration in the Americas, West Africa, and Russia.

