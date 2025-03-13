Stockland (ASX:SGP) Insider Penelope (Penny) Winn Acquires 40,000 Shares

Stockland (ASX:SGP – Get Free Report) insider Penelope (Penny) Winn purchased 40,000 shares of Stockland stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$5.12 ($3.24) per share, for a total transaction of A$204,800.00 ($129,620.25).

Stockland Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a P/E/G ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Stockland alerts:

Stockland Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Sunday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. Stockland’s payout ratio is 253.85%.

Stockland Company Profile

We are a leading creator and curator of connected communities with people at the heart of the places we create. For more than 70 years, we have built a proud legacy, helping more Australians achieve the dream of home ownership, and enabling the future of work and retail. Today, we continue to build on our history as one of Australia’s largest diversified property groups to elevate the social value of our places, and create a tangible sense of human connection, belonging and community for our customers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Stockland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stockland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.