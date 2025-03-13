Patrick Decostre Sells 8,671 Shares of Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Stock

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) Director Patrick Decostre sold 8,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$260,130.00.
Boralex Stock Performance
Shares of TSE BLX opened at C$29.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.59. Boralex Inc. has a 52-week low of C$24.40 and a 52-week high of C$36.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.46.
Boralex Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.76%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Boralex
Boralex Company Profile
Boralex Inc is an electric utility company involved in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities. The company controls a portfolio of electricity producing plants that utilize wind, hydroelectric, thermal, and solar fuel sources. Most of Boralex’s plants rely on wind power, while a significant number also employ hydroelectric power.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Boralex
- What is the MACD Indicator and How to Use it in Your Trading
- Ramaco Resources Pins Hopes on Coal’s Untapped Potential
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- NVIDIA’s Soaring Energy Needs Make These 3 Nuclear Stocks a Buy
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Why Energy Transfer Belongs on Your Watchlist
Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.