Patrick Decostre Sells 8,671 Shares of Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Stock

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Free Report) Director Patrick Decostre sold 8,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$260,130.00.

Boralex Stock Performance

Shares of TSE BLX opened at C$29.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 233.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$27.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.59. Boralex Inc. has a 52-week low of C$24.40 and a 52-week high of C$36.68. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Boralex alerts:

Boralex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BLX. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Boralex from C$46.00 to C$43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Boralex from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Boralex from C$41.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of Boralex from C$47.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Boralex from C$42.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Boralex

Boralex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Boralex Inc is an electric utility company involved in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities. The company controls a portfolio of electricity producing plants that utilize wind, hydroelectric, thermal, and solar fuel sources. Most of Boralex’s plants rely on wind power, while a significant number also employ hydroelectric power.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boralex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boralex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.