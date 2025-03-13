Edgestream Partners L.P. Purchases 1,194 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 79.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Edgestream Partners L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWM. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Insight Inv LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $201.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $220.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $223.44. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $191.34 and a twelve month high of $244.98. The company has a market cap of $64.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

