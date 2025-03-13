PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,317 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $6,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 14,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 7,137 shares during the period. Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 254.1% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 20,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 14,737 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 151.6% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 5,511 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth about $24,122,000. Finally, World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the third quarter worth about $554,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on IRM. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $131.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.67.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 2.3 %

IRM stock opened at $86.45 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $99.06 and a 200-day moving average of $110.45. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $73.53 and a 12-month high of $130.24. The company has a market cap of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.72, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.04.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.70). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 401.83%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.785 per share. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 514.75%.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 172,552 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.33, for a total value of $15,759,174.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,681,924.66. The trade was a 42.09 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Daniel Borges sold 6,433 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.84, for a total transaction of $597,239.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,737.92. The trade was a 95.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 327,242 shares of company stock valued at $31,530,305 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

