Bridges Capital Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:BDGS) Short Interest Update

Bridges Capital Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:BDGS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 85.3% from the February 13th total of 3,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bridges Capital Tactical ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bridges Capital Tactical ETF stock. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bridges Capital Tactical ETF (NASDAQ:BDGS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000. Worth Asset Management LLC owned about 0.98% of Bridges Capital Tactical ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Bridges Capital Tactical ETF Price Performance

Shares of Bridges Capital Tactical ETF stock opened at $31.03 on Thursday. Bridges Capital Tactical ETF has a one year low of $27.33 and a one year high of $33.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.43.

Bridges Capital Tactical ETF Increases Dividend

Bridges Capital Tactical ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.5708 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This is an increase from Bridges Capital Tactical ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23.

The Bridges Capital Tactical ETF (BDGS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that allocates between passively managed US total market ETFs, large-cap US stocks, and cash or cash equivalents through a tactical strategy based on macroeconomic events, changing market breadth, and volatility.

