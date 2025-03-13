International Distributions Services (OTCMKTS:ROYMY) Reaches New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

International Distributions Services plc (OTCMKTS:ROYMY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.35 and last traded at $9.35, with a volume of 4821 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.33.

International Distributions Services Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.05 and a 200-day moving average of $8.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

About International Distributions Services

(Get Free Report)

International Distributions Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Distributions Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Distributions Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.