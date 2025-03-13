Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 143,900 shares, a decrease of 65.7% from the February 13th total of 419,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Biomerica Stock Performance
Biomerica stock opened at $0.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of -1.16. Biomerica has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.43.
Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 90.19% and a negative net margin of 100.52%.
Biomerica Company Profile
Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, nasal or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases, food intolerances, and other medical complications; or to measure bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances which may exist in the human body, stools, or blood in extremely small concentrations.
