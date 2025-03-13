Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 143,900 shares, a decrease of 65.7% from the February 13th total of 419,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,140,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Biomerica Stock Performance

Biomerica stock opened at $0.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.78 and a beta of -1.16. Biomerica has a 52-week low of $0.24 and a 52-week high of $1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.43.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Biomerica had a negative return on equity of 90.19% and a negative net margin of 100.52%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biomerica

Biomerica Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Biomerica stock. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Biomerica, Inc. ( NASDAQ:BMRA Free Report ) by 24.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 658,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,306 shares during the period. Granahan Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.59% of Biomerica worth $198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 22.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, nasal or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases, food intolerances, and other medical complications; or to measure bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances which may exist in the human body, stools, or blood in extremely small concentrations.

