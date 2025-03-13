BHP Group (LON:BHP) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Shares of BHP Group Limited (LON:BHP – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,863.50 ($24.17) and last traded at GBX 1,880 ($24.38), with a volume of 1781548 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,925.50 ($24.97).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BHP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($24.64) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,713.33 ($35.19).

The company has a market cap of £120.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.22, a P/E/G ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,000.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,062.09.

We are a world-leading resources company, focused on the resources the world needs to grow and decarbonise. Copper for renewable energy. Potash for sustainable farming. Iron ore and metallurgical coal for the steel needed for global infrastructure and the energy transition.

A resources mix for today and for the future.

Our strategy is to deliver long-term value and returns through the cycle.

