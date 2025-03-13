Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund (NASDAQ:BRRR) Short Interest Down 77.1% in February

Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund (NASDAQ:BRRR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a drop of 77.1% from the February 13th total of 3,500 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 498,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BRRR opened at $23.44 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.64. Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $30.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $235,000. Elequin Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund by 65,361.8% in the fourth quarter. Elequin Capital LP now owns 654,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,315,000 after buying an additional 653,618 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund by 200.5% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 222,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after buying an additional 148,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farringdon Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,098,000.

About Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund (BRRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a cold storage wallet. BRRR was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Valkyrie.

Featured Stories

