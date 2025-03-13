Natural Investments LLC Purchases Shares of 3,526 Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG)

Natural Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NULG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Research Corp grew its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 35.9% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. NBT Bank N A NY increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 951 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $115,000.

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NULG stock opened at $79.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47 and a beta of 1.16. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $34.04.

About Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Growth ETF (NULG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Growth index. The fund tracks an index composed of large-cap US companies with growth characteristics that also meet certain environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NULG was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

