2,850 Shares in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR) Bought by Cascade Financial Partners LLC

Cascade Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF (NASDAQ:AIRR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 19,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 3,601 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 3,051 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 91.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 4,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 34,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF alerts:

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AIRR opened at $68.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.07 and a 200 day moving average of $77.38. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03 and a beta of 1.25. First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF has a 12 month low of $61.36 and a 12 month high of $86.95.

First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Profile

The First Trust RBA American Industrial RenaissanceTM ETF (AIRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks a multifactor-selected index of equities that can benefit from potential regain in market share of US industrial and community banking sector. AIRR was launched on Mar 10, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust RBA American Industrial Renaissance ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.