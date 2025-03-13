Natural Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Natural Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMP. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 70 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Performance

NYSE AMP opened at $480.61 on Thursday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $385.74 and a twelve month high of $582.05. The stock has a market cap of $46.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $533.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $518.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

Ameriprise Financial ( NYSE:AMP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.16 by $0.20. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 69.35% and a net margin of 19.70%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 38.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $415.00 to $442.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $625.00 target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $507.00 to $542.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $580.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $514.89.

Insider Transactions at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.12, for a total value of $523,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,231,200. This trade represents a 9.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 4,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.07, for a total transaction of $2,499,128.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,901,249.59. This trade represents a 39.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,636 shares of company stock worth $6,263,989 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

