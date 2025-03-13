Natural Investments LLC Invests $225,000 in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Natural Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 5,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 77,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 324.0% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 1,278,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,927,000 after buying an additional 976,810 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,873,176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $194,314,000 after buying an additional 117,304 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 24,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 3,299 shares in the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TTEK shares. StockNews.com downgraded Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Maxim Group lowered shares of Tetra Tech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Tetra Tech from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $49.00 price objective on Tetra Tech in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.92.

Tetra Tech Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $28.69 on Thursday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.17 and a fifty-two week high of $51.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14 and a beta of 0.93.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 22.58%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a $0.058 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 10,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.33, for a total value of $347,282.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,066,528.68. This represents a 14.39 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.