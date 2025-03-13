AGF Management Ltd. Makes New $9.15 Million Investment in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN)

AGF Management Ltd. bought a new position in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 45,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,149,000. AGF Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.09% of Talen Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Talen Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Talen Energy by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Talen Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Talen Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Talen Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLN stock opened at $199.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $220.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.59. Talen Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $98.50 and a 12-month high of $258.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 2.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Talen Energy from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $293.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Daiwa Capital Markets set a $200.00 target price on shares of Talen Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Talen Energy from $242.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.36.

In other Talen Energy news, major shareholder Rubric Capital Management Lp sold 4,893,507 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.35, for a total transaction of $999,988,155.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,475,107 shares in the company, valued at $1,323,188,115.45. The trade was a 43.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

