Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:EIPX)

Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:EIPX – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,613 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF in the third quarter worth $1,858,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 184,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 6,312 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Fiduciary Trust Co increased its holdings in FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 5,355,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,488,000 after purchasing an additional 21,169 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,182,000.

Shares of EIPX opened at $25.08 on Thursday. FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $22.34 and a 1 year high of $26.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $369.93 million, a PE ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.06.

The FT Energy Income Partners Strategy ETF (EIPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund seeks risk-adjusted total return through an actively managed portfolio of global stocks in the energy sector, as broadly defined by the funds sub-adviser. EIPX was launched on Nov 2, 2022 and is managed by First Trust.

