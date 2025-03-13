Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) CEO Sells $591,010.00 in Stock

Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) CEO Scott Romine sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.43, for a total value of $591,010.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,199,852.68. This trade represents a 7.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

JXN stock opened at $80.65 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $90.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.88. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.54 and a 12-month high of $115.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.48.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $4.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.72 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 20.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Jackson Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. Jackson Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 27.95%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JXN. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jackson Financial by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of Jackson Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

JXN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Jackson Financial from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Jackson Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Jackson Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.40.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

