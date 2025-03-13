Montlivault Stephane De Sells 6,660 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Stock

Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 6,660 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $701,298.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 63,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,731,934.30. This represents a 9.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

OTIS opened at $99.97 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $96.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.98. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $90.12 and a one year high of $106.83. The stock has a market cap of $39.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.02). Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 31.76%. As a group, analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 38.42%.

Otis Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, January 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have commented on OTIS shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 11.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 183,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,123,000 after purchasing an additional 18,536 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,111,000 after purchasing an additional 4,918 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,054,000 after purchasing an additional 121,322 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,076,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,223,000 after buying an additional 8,161,946 shares during the period. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB grew its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 297.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 9,979 shares in the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

