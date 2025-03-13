Maynadier Patrick D. De Sells 54,510 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stock

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 54,510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.98, for a total transaction of $6,322,069.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,497 shares in the company, valued at $1,217,442.06. The trade was a 83.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Church & Dwight Stock Down 2.8 %

Church & Dwight stock opened at $109.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.82 billion, a PE ratio of 46.01, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $106.64 and its 200 day moving average is $105.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.35 and a 12-month high of $116.46.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 9.58% and a return on equity of 20.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Church & Dwight

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 49.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 224.4% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 86.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CHD shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.56.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products, and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

