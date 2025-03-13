Insider Selling: WPP plc (LON:WPP) Insider Sells 23,371 Shares of Stock

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Free Report) insider Joanne Wilson sold 23,371 shares of WPP stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 640 ($8.30), for a total value of £149,574.40 ($193,975.36).

Shares of LON:WPP opened at GBX 631 ($8.18) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 13.47 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 215.67, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 735.93 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 778.95. WPP plc has a 1 year low of GBX 604.20 ($7.84) and a 1 year high of GBX 903 ($11.71).

WPP (LON:WPP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported GBX 50.30 ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. WPP had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 1.37%. Equities research analysts predict that WPP plc will post 81.6125654 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on WPP from GBX 1,040 ($13.49) to GBX 960 ($12.45) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

WPP is the creative transformation company, using the power of creativity to build better futures for our people, planet, clients and communities.

At WPP we’re reinventing creativity on an ever-broader canvas, bringing together unrivalled talent, resources and skills to provide an integrated offer of communications, experience, commerce and technology for clients.

