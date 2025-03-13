TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS) Director Shawn Sedaghat Acquires 554,149 Shares

TriMas Co. (NASDAQ:TRS – Get Free Report) Director Shawn Sedaghat purchased 554,149 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.07 per share, with a total value of $13,338,366.43. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 900,974 shares in the company, valued at $21,686,444.18. The trade was a 159.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shawn Sedaghat also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 7th, Shawn Sedaghat purchased 249,597 shares of TriMas stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.83 per share, with a total value of $5,947,896.51.

TriMas Stock Up 2.0 %

TRS stock opened at $24.46 on Thursday. TriMas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.33 and a fifty-two week high of $28.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $992.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.22 and a beta of 0.65.

TriMas Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. TriMas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.12%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TRS shares. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of TriMas in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Institutional Trading of TriMas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of TriMas by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,082 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TriMas by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TriMas by 815.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of TriMas by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TriMas by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

TriMas Company Profile

TriMas Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of products for consumer products, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products segments. The Packaging segment offers dispensing products, such as foaming and sanitizer pumps, lotion and hand soap pumps, beverage dispensers, perfume sprayers, and nasal and trigger sprayers; polymeric and steel caps and closures comprising food lids, flip-top and beverage closures, child resistance caps, drum and pail closures, and flexible spouts; polymeric jar products; integrated dispensers; bag-in-box products; and consumable vascular delivery and diagnostic test components under the Rieke, Taplast, Affaba & Ferrari, Intertech, Omega, and Rapak brands.

