Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA) Shares Sold by Inspire Advisors LLC

Inspire Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:SILA – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 823 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sila Realty Trust were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,303,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $16,253,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 99.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 639,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,541,000 after buying an additional 318,737 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sila Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $14,599,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sila Realty Trust by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 417,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,164,000 after buying an additional 143,143 shares in the last quarter.

Get Sila Realty Trust alerts:

Sila Realty Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE SILA opened at $25.44 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.93. Sila Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $26.75.

Sila Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sila Realty Trust from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SILA

About Sila Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Sila Realty Trust, Inc, headquartered in Tampa, Florida, is a net lease real estate investment trust with a strategic focus on investing in the large, growing, and resilient healthcare sector. The Company invests in high quality healthcare facilities along the continuum of care, which, we believe, generate predictable, durable, and growing income streams.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sila Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sila Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.