Ryan Specialty (RYAN) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Ryan Specialty (NYSE: RYAN):

2/26/2025 – Ryan Specialty had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $82.00 to $84.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/21/2025 – Ryan Specialty had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $73.00 to $72.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/21/2025 – Ryan Specialty had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $77.00 to $76.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/21/2025 – Ryan Specialty had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $69.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/14/2025 – Ryan Specialty had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $68.00 to $64.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Ryan Specialty Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of RYAN opened at $69.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.59, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $48.48 and a one year high of $75.97.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 48.01%. The business had revenue of $663.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.80 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryan Specialty Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Ryan Specialty

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 4th. This is an increase from Ryan Specialty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Ryan Specialty’s payout ratio is currently 69.57%.

In related news, Director Nicholas Dominic Cortezi sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $2,334,850.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,015,942. The trade was a 36.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 316,451 shares of company stock worth $20,907,793. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryan Specialty

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYAN. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 164.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Singapore. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

