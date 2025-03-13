Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Buys 454 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 36.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,729,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320,909 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the third quarter worth $130,479,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $108,433,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC lifted its stake in Carrier Global by 1,428.4% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 987,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,484,000 after purchasing an additional 922,892 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $43,589,000. 91.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.53.

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of CARR opened at $65.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $56.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.25. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.33 and a fifty-two week high of $83.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.18.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.03. Carrier Global had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 18.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

