Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Invests $375,000 in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 13,862.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares during the period. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of BNDX opened at $48.41 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.65. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.19 and a one year high of $50.70.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

