Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON) Receives $10.29 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Beyond, Inc. (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.64.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Beyond from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Maxim Group dropped their price objective on shares of Beyond from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Argus lowered Beyond from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Beyond in a report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Beyond in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Beyond by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 6,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Safe Harbor Fiduciary LLC acquired a new position in Beyond during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. 76.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BYON stock opened at $5.35 on Friday. Beyond has a twelve month low of $4.45 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 3.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Beyond (NYSE:BYON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.17). Beyond had a negative return on equity of 69.32% and a negative net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $303.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.96 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Beyond will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Beyond, Inc operates as an online retailer of furniture and home furnishings products in the United States and Canada. The company offers furniture, bedding and bath, patio and outdoor gear, area rugs, tabletop and cookware, décor, storage and organization, small appliances, home improvement, and other products under the Bed Bath & Beyond brand.

