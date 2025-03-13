Lexaria Bioscience (OTCMKTS:LXRP) & Lundin Mining (OTC:LUNMF) Financial Analysis

Lundin Mining (OTC:LUNMF – Get Free Report) and Lexaria Bioscience (OTCMKTS:LXRP – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Lundin Mining shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Lexaria Bioscience shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of Lundin Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Lundin Mining and Lexaria Bioscience’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lundin Mining -5.15% 5.27% 3.05% Lexaria Bioscience -1,046.77% -157.62% -148.09%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lundin Mining $3.42 billion 2.18 $241.56 million ($0.26) -33.12 Lexaria Bioscience $380,000.00 0.00 -$4.09 million N/A N/A

This table compares Lundin Mining and Lexaria Bioscience”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Lundin Mining has higher revenue and earnings than Lexaria Bioscience.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Lundin Mining and Lexaria Bioscience, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lundin Mining 0 1 0 0 2.00 Lexaria Bioscience 0 0 0 0 0.00

Given Lexaria Bioscience’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Lexaria Bioscience is more favorable than Lundin Mining.

Summary

Lundin Mining beats Lexaria Bioscience on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lundin Mining

LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION is a rapidly growing, diversified base metals mining company with operations in Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Ireland. The Company currently has six mines in operation producing copper, nickel, lead and zinc. In addition, Lundin Mining holds a development project pipeline which includes the world class Tenke Fungurume copper cobalt project in the Democratic Republic of Congo and the Ozernoe zinc project in Russia. The Company holds an extensive exploration portfolio and interests in international mining and exploration ventures.

About Lexaria Bioscience

Lexaria Bioscience Corp. operates in the drug delivery platform business. It develops and out-licenses its DehydraTECH technology for the delivery of bioactive compounds that promotes healthy ingestion methods, lower overall dosing, and higher effectiveness in active molecule delivery. The company has licensed DehydraTECH to various companies operating in the nicotine, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, and vitamin industries. Lexaria Bioscience Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

