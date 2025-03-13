Insider Buying: Viva Energy Group Limited (ASX:VEA) Insider Buys A$1,468,236.78 in Stock

Viva Energy Group Limited (ASX:VEA – Get Free Report) insider Scott Wyatt acquired 906,319 shares of Viva Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.62 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of A$1,468,236.78 ($929,263.78).

Viva Energy Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.67.

Viva Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 30th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 30th will be given a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 2.19%. Viva Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 118.18%.

About Viva Energy Group

Viva Energy Group Limited operates as an energy company in Australia, Singapore, and Papua New Guinea. It operates through three segments: Convenience & Mobility, Commercial & Industrial, and Energy & Infrastructure. The Convenience & Mobility segment operates as an integrated convenience and fuel network under the Shell and Coles Express brands; and supplies fuels and lubricants through the Shell, Liberty, and Westside branded retail service stations.

