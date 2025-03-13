BrainsWay’s (BWAY) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of BrainsWay (NASDAQ:BWAY – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $16.00 price target on the stock.

BrainsWay Price Performance

Shares of BWAY stock opened at $10.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $193.92 million, a P/E ratio of 103.01 and a beta of 1.29. BrainsWay has a 1-year low of $4.61 and a 1-year high of $11.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.59.

Get BrainsWay alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BrainsWay in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 316.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 11,221 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of BrainsWay in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 19,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of BrainsWay by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 2,144 shares during the period. 30.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrainsWay Company Profile

BrainsWay Ltd. develops and sells noninvasive neurostimulation treatments for mental health disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers Deep Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation platform technology for the treatment of major depressive disorders, anxious depression, obsessive-compulsive disorders, smoking addiction, bipolar disorders, post traumatic stress disorders, schizophrenia, Alzheimer's disease, autism, chronic pain, multiple sclerosis, post stroke rehabilitation, and Parkinson's diseases.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BrainsWay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrainsWay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.