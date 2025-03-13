American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (NASDAQ:SDSI – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 56.9% from the February 13th total of 7,200 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,025,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,554,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 45,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 14,260 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $498,000. Finally, Unique Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 15,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,702 shares during the last quarter.

Get American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF alerts:

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SDSI opened at $51.19 on Thursday. American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.35 and a 52-week high of $52.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.25.

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Increases Dividend

American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. This is a boost from American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.20.

(Get Free Report)

The American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF (SDSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively manages a broad portfolio of short-duration fixed income securities. The fund seeks to mitigate the impact of rising interest rates. SDSI was launched on Oct 11, 2022 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Century Short Duration Strategic Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.