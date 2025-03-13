Agenus’ (AGEN) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports.

Agenus Stock Down 8.8 %

AGEN opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. Agenus has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $19.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.84. The company has a market cap of $43.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.23.

Get Agenus alerts:

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.36) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $26.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agenus will post -12.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Agenus

About Agenus

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Agenus during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Agenus by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 7,530 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Agenus by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,301 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 27,309 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its stake in Agenus by 2,271.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 39,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 37,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Agenus by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 483,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,648,000 after acquiring an additional 32,016 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.