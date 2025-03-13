Agenus’ (AGEN) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports.
Agenus Stock Down 8.8 %
AGEN opened at $1.87 on Wednesday. Agenus has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $19.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.84. The company has a market cap of $43.87 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.23.
Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.36) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $26.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.09 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agenus will post -12.55 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Agenus
About Agenus
Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.
Further Reading
