CRH Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CRH)

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 10,262 put options on the company. This is an increase of 64% compared to the typical volume of 6,253 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price objective on shares of CRH in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CRH from $118.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of CRH from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.25.

CRH Stock Up 4.0 %

CRH Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE CRH opened at $98.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $99.25 and its 200-day moving average is $95.99. The stock has a market cap of $66.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.30. CRH has a twelve month low of $71.18 and a twelve month high of $110.97.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. This is a boost from CRH’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. CRH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.87%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CRH

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CRH by 214.3% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CRH during the third quarter worth $35,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CRH Company Profile

CRH plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building materials solutions in Ireland and internationally. It operates through four segments: Americas Materials Solutions, Americas Building Solutions, Europe Materials Solutions, and Europe Building Solutions. The company provides solutions for the construction and maintenance of public infrastructure and commercial and residential buildings; and produces and sells aggregates, cement, readymixed concrete, and asphalt, as well as provides paving and construction services.

