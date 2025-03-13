Genel Energy (OTCMKTS:GEGYF) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Genel Energy plc (OTCMKTS:GEGYF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.86 and traded as low as $0.85. Genel Energy shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 2,000 shares changing hands.
Genel Energy Trading Down 0.1 %
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.95.
About Genel Energy
Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds a 25% working interest in the Tawke PSC; and 44% working interest in the Taq Taq PSC. The Pre-Production segment holds a 50% working interest in Odewayne and 51% working interest in SL10B13 block located in Somaliland; and 75% working interest in Lagzira block in Morocco.
