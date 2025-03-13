Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.08 and traded as low as $11.20. Paramount Resources shares last traded at $11.55, with a volume of 146,975 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PRMRF. Cormark upgraded Paramount Resources from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. National Bank Financial downgraded Paramount Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0343 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.84%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 24.70%.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

