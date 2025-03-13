SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.79 and traded as low as $4.27. SCI Engineered Materials shares last traded at $4.31, with a volume of 6,321 shares traded.

SCI Engineered Materials Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $19.69 million, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.79 and its 200 day moving average is $4.89.

SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.05 million for the quarter. SCI Engineered Materials had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 15.20%.

About SCI Engineered Materials

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications in the United States. It offers ceramic targets, metal sputtering targets, and backing plates for use in semiconductors, thin film solar, flat panel displays, defense, aerospace, and photonics industries.

